Dump truck and car crash shut down one lane of 9W

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday a car and a dump truck collided on Route 9W, close to the Coxsackie Correctional Facility. Northbound traffic on Route 9W was diverted onto Plank Road.
“Small sedan versus a dump truck,” said Steve Salluce, assistant Fire Chief Coxsackie Fire Department. “Ruptured the fuel tank and spilled out roughly 80 gallons of diesel fuel on the roadway.“
The Coxsackie Fire Department provided traffic control as The Department of Transportation and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation used “speed dry” and sand to mop up the spill, according to Salluce.
The woman driver of the passenger car was evaluated on scene by EMS and released.
