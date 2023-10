ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coxsackie man was sentenced for causing a deadly crash in September 2022.

The Greene County district attorney’s office said John Peterson, 36, was sentenced to seven to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors said he was impaired by drugs and alcohol when he crossed into the wrong lane of State Route 9W in Athens and crashed into another car. The other driver, Danielle McKenna, of Cairo, died at the scene.