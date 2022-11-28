COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The driver of a car that flipped on the New York State Thruway in Coxsackie Thursday morning was able to pull themself to safety, according to a press release from Coxsackie Hose Company No. 3. Crews were sent to mile marker 122.2 southbound just before 5 a.m., after hearing of the crash.

The driver, who was not named, pulled themself from the wreckage before rescue crews could arrive. They were evaluated at the scene by Coxsackie Ambulance and Greene County Medic Five and released.

Firefighters stayed at the scene until the car could be cleared from the left lane. They were back in service at about 5:30 a.m.