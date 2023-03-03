CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Different emergency crews from Greene County teamed up to rescue Daisy, a spooked dog that was stranded in freezing conditions. According to Cairo police, the incident took place behind the CVS on Main Street in Cairo.

According to Greene County EMS, a passerby saw Daisy near the road, and got out of the car to try to see if the dog was a missing dog he recognized from a Facebook post. Daisy was apparently spooked by the Good Samaratin’s attempt to identify her and darted away.

Unfortunately, the dog ran into a pond behind the CVS, getting stuck in the brush in belly-deep water. Aside from representatives from the Cairo police and Greene County Paramedics, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Cairo Fire Department, New York State Police, and animal control all came to the scene to help, working together to save Daisy.

Some responders waded out to grab her, and then they put her in a warm vehicle to wait for Daisy’s owner to arrive.