Dog found abandoned in Greene Co. euthanized after terminal kidney failure diagnosis

Greene County
CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Pitbull mix that was found abandoned in Greene County earlier in the month was put down Friday after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

According to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA, Nathan was diagnosed with terminal kidney failure related to Lyme disease associated with nephritis. The humane society said there was no recovery or treatment options for his advanced condition.

Nathan was euthanized on Friday while “surrounded by his new friends at CGHS/SPCA.”

Nathan was reportedly found abandoned on January 18 on Warren Stein Road in the town of Cairo. Officials said the Cairo Dog Control Officer was called by a homeowner who had found the dog sleeping in their shed trying to keep warm.

The dog’s owner has not been located. If anyone has information on Nathan, you’re asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 943-3300.

