LEXINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for two people involved in a deer poaching incident in Greene County.

The DEC was called to a home Wednesday in the town of Lexington for a report of a deer taken illegally from the front yard of another home. No one was home at the time of the shooting, but the poaching incident was caught on a Ring camera.

Anyone with information should contact DEC officers at 518-478-1698 or 518-703-3529. The New York State ECO dispatch line is 518-408-5852.

All callers may remain anonymous.