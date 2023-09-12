HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a free fishing clinic at the North-South Lake Campground in Haines Falls on Saturday, September 16. Fishing licenses are not required, but all other statewide and special regulations remain in effect.

During the clinic, participants will learn about fish identification, fishing techniques, and how to handle equipment. Participants will then get a chance to cast their fishing lines.

Fishing rods, bait, and tackle will be supplied. The DEC encourages experienced anglers to bring their own gear.

Children under 16 must be supervised. While the clinic is free, visitors have to pay applicable day-use service charges to enter the facility.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about free fishing clinics in New York, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/27123.html.