CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 4, Lieutenant Glorioso of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement received information that five subjects were in the process of netting several fish at the barrier dam on the Schoharie Creek in Prattville. After catching the fish, the suspects allegedly stashed them in a nearby car.

Illegally caught fish and net used to catch them. (Photo: DEC)

Lieutenant Glorioso and Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) Vencak, Bohling, and Burgess responded to the area and located the group of anglers. A search of their vehicle revealed a large garbage bag, that police say contained a total of 27 fish including suckerfish, trout, and smallmouth bass. Three of the five subjects confessed to using the net to catch the fish and were ticketed for taking fish by means other than angling, possession of out-of-season smallmouth bass, and fishing without a license.

Later in the month of May, ECOs in Greene County sprang into action after receiving a complaint that subjects were taking over the limit and oversized striped bass from the Hudson River in Catskill. The tipster said the subjects caught the fish and quickly stashed them in a nearby vehicle until another person in a different vehicle retrieved the fish.

ECOs Palmateer and Osborne with illegal fish. (Photo: DEC)

Early in the morning of May 12, Lieutenant Glorioso and ECO Palmateer, dressed in plainclothes and driving unmarked cars, saw an angler catch and keep an oversized striped bass and bring it to a second subject’s car, who then drove away.

Officers followed the second subject to a house and saw the subject unload the 39-inch illegal fish. ECOs ticketed the angler for failing to use approved hooks while fishing for striped bass and taking striped bass out of the slot limit.

Officers ticketed the second subject for possession of striped bass out of the slot limit. All charges are returnable to the Town of Catskill Court.