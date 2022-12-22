GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Officer Lucas Palmateer got word of the deer on December 7, after a community member brought the Facebook post to officers’ attention.

A local source indicated the man moved from the Capital Region to the town of Hope in Hamilton County. Officer Shane Manns, working out of Fulton County, took the case and researched locations associated with the hunter.

Officer Manns then transferred information over to Environmental Conservation Officer Jared Newell in Hamilton County, who, along with Lieutenant Robert Higgins, spotted the deer hanging on a property. The officers interviewed the subject and he admitted to shooting the deer on December 6, after the season had closed, according to police.

He allegedly did not have a hunting license either. Officer Newell issued tickets for the illegal take of a deer out of season, a misdemeanor, as well as hunting without a license, a violation.

The officers confiscated the deer and donated it to the Venison Donation Coalition, a group helping feed families in need across the state.