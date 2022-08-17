HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A recent rescue near the Hunter Mountain Fire Tower showed just how important it is for hikers to know their limits, check the forecast, and plan ahead, Forest Rangers said Tuesday. On Aug. 14, at about 7:45 p.m., two rangers made their way toward the fire tower after a distressed hiker called for help.

Two adults and seven children had reportedly planned a trip from Notch Lake Trailhead to the fire tower but didn’t leave until about 3:30 p.m. When the group reached their destination, they realized they were running out of daylight and didn’t have the necessary headlamps, warm clothes, or water to get back out of the woods.

Rangers reached the group by 9:45 p.m. and helped them back to the trailhead. Even in the summer months, officials said, temperatures get cold at night in the mountains, putting people at risk for hypothermia. It is important to check those temperatures, and plan ahead when hiking later in the day.