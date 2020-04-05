DEC closing Kaaterskill Falls starting Monday

PALENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Sunday that the popular Kaaterskill Falls viewing platform and connecting trails will close starting Monday.

This follows reports of a parking lot full of out-of-state license plates, and individuals congregating at the Greene County nature site in defiance of social distancing guidelines.

Closing of the Kaaterskill Falls is part of DEC attempts to slow the spread of the virus by encouraging New Yorkers to act safely and responsibly during the outbreak.

Kaaterskill Falls has unique features that prevent maintaining a safe social distance. The falls, viewing platform, and access trails are in close-quarters, creating small crowds of visitors even in large parking lots.

Gatherings like these—in the few places still open around the state—overburdens emergency resources and potentially endangers first responders during the ongoing public health crisis.

The DEC is limiting public access Molly Smith, Laurel House Road, and Scutt Road parking areas, as well as local roadside parking and all access trails. Roads leading to the North-South Lake Campground will also be blocked.

There is currently no plan in place to close Kaaterskill Wild Forest to the public.

