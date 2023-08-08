CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, a backpacker reported a bear followed her near North Point in the Windham-Blackhead Range Wilderness. The individual claimed she tried to frighten the bear, but when that did not work, she dropped her bag and continued up the trail to call for help.

Ranger Clute reached the subject and was able to locate the bear and scare it away from the backpack. The backpacker hiked down the trail and secured a campsite for the night. Ranger Clute ensured the bear did not attempt to follow the hiker.