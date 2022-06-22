CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lieutenant Glorioso and Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) Palmateer and Smitha were requested to respond to a diesel spill in the Catskill Creek on Monday. ECOs and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Spill Responders assisted the emergency response personnel already at the scene.

ECOs used their patrol vessel to put out approximately 150 feet of hard boom and 75 feet of absorbent boom to contain the spill. The DEC says they identified a vessel docked nearby as the source.

One of the vessel’s stainless steel diesel tanks leaked and its bilge pump, set to run automatically, pumped out an unknown amount of diesel into the creek, according to the DEC. The bilge pump was immediately turned off and absorbent pads were placed in the bottom of the engine compartment.

The valve to the leaking tank was shut off and the leak was stopped. The DEC says they will continue to monitor the cleanup to ensure it is protective of public health and the environment.