CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each year, March is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation. It is meant to be a time of reflection, in which the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society are highlighted and celebrated. In honor of Women’s History Month 2023, the Gallery@CREATE has announced a new exhibition, “Stepping Out of History: Telling Our Own Story.”

A group show, “Stepping Out” reflects the diverse creativity and experience of women-identifying artists and their personal relationship to being a part of history. It is open to submissions from all women-identifying artists in the public, not just CREATE members.

“I felt we had a perfect opportunity to showcase, honor, and celebrate women artists in the gallery, women in the business world, and women in our community in general,” says Create Board Member Adrianne Pierce.

“Stepping Out of History: Telling Our Own Story” runs from March 3-April 9. The call for art submission deadline is Friday, February 24. For more information and submissions, email gallery@createcouncil.org.