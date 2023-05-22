CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CREATE Council on the Arts has announced they will be hosting their 40th annual youth exhibition. This year’s presentation “Outside The Lines” will feature artwork by pre-K through grade 12 students from public and homeschools throughout Greene, Columbia and Schoharie County.

This collection will showcase a year of study by the area youth, who learned and developed life skills including problem solving, concentration, understanding and working with different materials, aesthetic appreciation, and translating ideas into art. The annual exhibit is made possible by the participation of numerous teachers, administrators, students and their families.

CREATE will celebrate the occasion with a special preview of the show on June 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at CREATE Gallery, located at 398 Main Street in Catskill, coinciding with Catskill’s First Fridays. An opening reception will be held from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on June 3.

“Outside the Lines” will be on display from June 2 to July 2, and will be open from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, as well as 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information about the organization, visit CREATE.