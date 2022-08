A serious crash closed the Thruway in Coxsackie at Exit 21B on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (NEWS10)

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A serious crash took place on I-87 Wednesday night in Coxsackie. All lanes are closed.

All lanes at Exit 21B are closed due to the crash blocking lanes. Drivers already on the road must take Exit 21B. All other drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.