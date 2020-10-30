All New York Races

Coxsackie second graders create voting video

Greene County

Posted: / Updated:

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coxsackie Elementary School’s second grade students have been studying active citizenship during October. They produced the cutest news segment of all time to inform other kids about the importance of doing their civic duty just in time for Election Day 2034.

