COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 Coxsackie Parade of Lights will be held on Friday, with the lineup beginning at 6 p.m. and kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. The lineup will begin on Appleblossom Lane.

The parade will lead down Mansion Street and end at Village Hall 119 Mansion Street with cookies and hot chocolate. Anyone looking to add a float to the parade is asked to email firechief@villageofcoxsackie.com. The lineup for the parade is first come, first served.