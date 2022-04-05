COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Mark Evans read a statement Monday night at the Village of Coxsackie’s annual organizational meeting, speaking on the approvals made and oversights offered for the Downtown Hotel and Event Center Project. The engineer now handling the project has been in contact with the Village and they plan to submit a new site plan to the Planning Board for its April 21 meeting, which requires the submission be made by April 11.

All building permits have expired, and the stop work order remains in place. Nothing new will be issued until the Planning Board has had time to review the new site plan.

Once a new site plan is received, a public forum will be held with the Village Board, Planning Board, Code Enforcement Officer, Engineers, and the Village’s attorney. They will review any mistakes that were made, review and understand the issues needed to be addressed, and the attorney will review the proper legal path forward.

Mile Ragaini was not re-appointed as a code enforcement officer Monday night. He will remain under state law until a decision is made by the Village Board, when they have all the facts.