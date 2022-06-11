COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Coxsackie Fire Department, one of their volunteer firefighters was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. Officials said at about 12:30 p.m., the volunteer firefighter was responding to the firehouse for a call when a car struck his bike at the intersection of Mansion and Bailey Streets.

The firefighter was not injured during the incident but the car did not stop and continued westbound on Mansion Street they said. If anyone has any information or recognizes the car pictured below, please contact the Coxsackie Police Department at (518) 731-8121.





This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.