CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Community Action of Greene County announced Monday that its free “Farm Stand Tuesdays” are back for 2022. Starting May 3, area residents can head on over to the Community Action building, located at 7856 Route 9W in Catskill, and pick up their free fruits and veggies from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

All produce is grown right in the Hudson Valley and is one hundred percent free! You will not need an ID to pick up the goods, but Community Action does ask that you bring your own bag.

This event runs rain or shine, every Tuesday from May through October. Remember- Tuesday, April 26 is not included.