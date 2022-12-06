JEFFERSON HEIGHTS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community and business leaders recently joined with Columbia Memorial Health trustees, executives, and staff to unveil a newly-renovated wing of the Greene Medical Arts (GMA) building. The renovated area will provide new and expanded space for CMH Women’s Health Center and provide additional meeting space for patient education initiatives. The Greene County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

CMH originally purchased the GMA building in 2012 and has since invested more than $12 million to renovate a total of 60,000 square feet, or more than half of the entire building. The GMA building houses several primary and specialty care practices, as well as laboratory and medical imaging services, and serves as a health care services hub for the people of Greene County.

“The recent addition of Robert Schneider and his entire clinical and administrative team, including primary care practices in Cairo, Tannersville, and Coxsackie, helped drive the decision to make additional space available in Catskill at Greene Medical Arts,” said CMH President and CEO Jay P. Cahalan. He went on to call out the good work of Chief Financial Officer Bryan Mahoney, who worked with private funding partners and the State Department of Health to secure critical state funding, with both of those sources coalescing to make the project possible.

“We’re grateful to our funding partners at the state and at the Bank of Greene County for their pivotal role in making this project possible,” said CMH CFO Bryan Mahoney. “This was a complicated funding scenario which the bank handled very capably.”

CMH thanked their contractor, Dick Oliver at AOW Construction. A spokesperson for CMH said the project’s success also rested on the excellent in-house facilities leadership of Greg Beckman, CMH’s Manager of Engineering Services, and on the clinical and administrative leadership of the CMH Care Center Team.