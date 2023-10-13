CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Criminal charges will not be filed against the Catskill police officers who tried to subdue a man with a taser, which led to his death weeks later.

In October 2021, officers brought Jason Jones to the police station because he was acting erratically. After police repeatedly asked him to calm down, Jones picked up a bottle of hand sanitizer and sprayed it on himself. Officers then tased him, which caused him to catch on fire.

Jones was taken to the hospital where he died six weeks later.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) concluded they were not likely to get a conviction if they brought charges. The investigation also found police were warned about the dangers of using a taser around hand sanitizer.

OSI said police officers should receive more training on how to use tasers to prevent similar incidents.