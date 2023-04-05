CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A public information meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at the Robert C. Antonelli Senior Center from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the replacement of the Cauterskill Road Bridge in Catskill. The Robert C. Antonelli Senior Center is located at 15 Academy Street in Catskill.

Originally built in 1955, the Cauterskill Road Bridge carries Cauterskill Road (County Route 47) over the Thruway (I-87) in Catskill. The existing structure will be replaced by a new bridge with increased verticle clearance, a safety guardrail, snow fencing, and a new riding surface. The project is expected to begin in the spring of 2024 and end in the fall of 2024.

The replacement of the bridge is an example of the New York State Thruway Authority’s reinvestment of toll dollars improving the infrastructure for customers and creating a safer, more enjoyable traveling experience. The public information session will include renderings and information boards on display, and representatives from the Thruway Authority will be available to answer questions about the project and proposed detour.