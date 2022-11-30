CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sullivan-Teator VFW Post 770 in Catskill has been awarded a $50,000 state grant to maximize energy efficiency and reduce utility bills through capital improvements in their pre-Civil War era building. A spokesperson for the VFW Post said they will use the money to replace the building’s windows, doors, furnace, water heater, and central air conditioning systems.

“I’m proud to deliver a $50,000 state grant to help lower utility costs at Sullivan-Teator VFW Post 770 through smart capital improvements that will optimize their energy use,” said Senator Michelle Hinchey. “Our local VFWs do so much to support veterans and our communities, and I’m happy to secure funding that will help Catskill Post 770 focus on that mission while keeping their energy use and utility costs down.”

“This journey all started almost two years ago when Senator Hinchey’s office contacted our Post both as an introduction and to see if there was anything her office could do to help our Post,” said Jason Borgen, Quartermaster, Sullivan-Teator VFW Post 770. “Our Post resides in a building that pre-dates the Civil War, which is in need of some upgrading, especially upgrades that would help to make the building more energy efficient. Only possible due to this grant opportunity through Senator Hinchey’s office, we will be replacing all the windows and doors in the building along with the furnace, water heater, and central air conditioning systems, which will all serve to keep our energy usage down, resulting in lower energy costs for our Post and allowing our Post to give more back to both our veterans and the local community.”