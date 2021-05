CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catskill VA CBOC will be hosting a walk-in COVID vaccine clinic Saturday, May 8. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This clinic will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone who is a veteran, spouse, caregiver or part of the National Guard, Reserves or Coast Guard are eligible for this event.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can call (518) 626-5240