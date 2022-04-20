CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the early morning hours of April 18, on the east side of Catskill, two men stole cash and random items from unlocked cars. An investigation was conducted and resulted in the arrest of one of the men, and other arrests are pending.

The Catskill Police Department is looking for the owner of these stolen eyeglasses. (Photo: Catskill Police Department)

A pair of eyeglasses that had been stolen were recovered by police. The victim that had their glasses stolen never reported the larceny. The Catskill Police Department would like to return them to their rightful owner.

The police department is asking residents that live in the area of the east side of the village, to check their cars and report any missing items- especially if you had a pair of Taylor Madison eyeglasses that were stolen. Police officials thank residents with surveillance cameras that helped them with this investigation.