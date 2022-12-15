CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the snow-laden forecast, the snow removal parking plan in Catskill will be initiated on Thursday night, December 15, at 8 p.m. A spokesperson for Catskill Police said all vehicles need to be moved and parked on the odd side of the street from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Vehicles then need to be moved and parked on the even side of Village streets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vehicles will continue to alternate sides of the street every 12 hours until the snow emergency has been canceled. Parking enforcement will remain in effect until all snow is removed from Village streets. Residents that have driveways should use them, and shouldn’t be parked on the street, the police spokesperson said.

Effective Thursday, December 15, from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m., there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue each evening to ensure that Main Street is one of the first streets to be cleared of snow. Residents who usually park on Main Street should use municipal parking lots.

There is no alternate street parking on Water Street from the intersection of Union Street to Church Street.

Any vehicle parked in violation of the village’s parking regulations, which hinder the removal of snow, will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Any questions may be answered by calling the Village of Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.