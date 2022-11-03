CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A raid at 69 Hop-O-Nose in Catskill on November 2 turned up over five grams of crack cocaine, Ecstasy pills, cash, and concentrated cannabis, according to a release from the Catskill Police Department. Several snacks and treats made to look like candy or other snacks were also found, police said. All of them were infused with THC.

Antonio Fisher, 51, and Brandy Mann, 41, both of Catskill, were arrested after the search. Fisher was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. All three charges are felonies. Mann was accused of third-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a misdemeanor.

Fisher was arraigned by Catskill Town Justice, William Jacobs, and remanded to the Greene County Jail with no bail. Mann was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Catskill Town Court on Nov. 17, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Assisting in the investigation were members of the Catskill New York State Police, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Greene County District Attorney’s Office, the Athens Police Department, and the Greene County Probation Department.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, police said. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity or the illegal sale of drugs is urged to contact the Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.