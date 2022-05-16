CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catskill Police Department heard about several thefts of personal items from cars that took place on the east side of Catskill on May 15. According to police, the thefts took place from the late hours of May 14 to the early morning hours of May 15.

Through a police investigation, the suspect, Dilon Diegel, 22, of Catskill was identified as a person of interest. Stolen items from the victim’s cars were allegedly found in Diegel’s motel room.

Dilon Diegel was charged with:

Fourth-degree grand larceny (Felony)

Two counts of petit larceny (Misdemeanors)

Diegel was issued an appearance ticket to appear back in the Town of Catskill court on June 2 a 3:00 p.m. The Catskill Police Department would like to thank the residents in the community, who helped with their investigation.