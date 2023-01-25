CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catskill Police have released a parking plan for snow removal ahead of the forecasted storm. Those violating the following parking rules will be ticketed and towed at their own expense.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, residents should have their cars parked on the odd side of the street from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., then moved and parked on the even side of village streets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Police say cars must be parked on alternate sides of the street every 12 hours, and parking enforcement will remain in effect until all snow is removed from village streets.

Also, effective on Wednesday from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m., there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue each evening. This is to ensure that Main Street is one of the first streets to be cleared of snow. Those who typically park on Main Street are encouraged to use the municipal parking lots.

There will be no alternate street parking on Water Street from the intersection of Union Street to Church Street. Residents that have driveways are encouraged to use them. Anyone with questions can call the Village of Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.