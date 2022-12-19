CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill Police have released a no parking notice for the Winter Solstice Celebration, which takes place on Wednesday.

Police are prohibiting parking on Main Street and Church Street on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Main Street will be closed to all traffic at 5 p.m. No parking will be permitted from the intersection of Main and Bridge Street to the area of 468 Main Street, and parking on Church Street will also be prohibited.

Police say residents should use alternative parking during these hours. The Municipal Parking lots can be utilized, but no cars will be permitted to leave the parking lots in the hours mentioned before, while the event is taking place.