Catskill man charged with murder after stabbing investigation

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, August 22, at around 1:27 a.m., the Village of Catskill Police were dispatched to 31 Summit Ave in the village of Catskill for a reported assault with injuries.

When patrols arrived they located two male victims; one victim was transported to Albany Medical Center with a stab wound to his back. The second victim, Adam White, 28, of Catskill, died from his injuries at the scene.

After an investigation by New York State Police, the Village of Catskill Police Department, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Michael J. White, 30, of Catskill, was arrested.

Charges:

Murder Second Degree (Felony)

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

White was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing with charges pending against an additional defendant.

During the investigation, Jennifer Hall, 37, of Catskill, was charged with Hindering Prosecution, a Class E Felony. Hall was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Catskill Court.