Catskill man charged with murder after stabbing investigation

Greene County
Posted: / Updated:
STABBING_GENERIC_1280X720

STABBING_GENERIC_1280X720

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, August 22, at around 1:27 a.m., the Village of Catskill Police were dispatched to 31 Summit Ave in the village of Catskill for a reported assault with injuries. 

When patrols arrived they located two male victims; one victim was transported to Albany Medical Center with a stab wound to his back.  The second victim, Adam White, 28, of Catskill, died from his injuries at the scene. 

After an investigation by New York State Police, the Village of Catskill Police Department, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Michael J. White, 30, of Catskill, was arrested.

Charges:

  • Murder Second Degree (Felony)
  • Assault First Degree (Felony)
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

White was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail. 

The investigation is ongoing with charges pending against an additional defendant.  

During the investigation, Jennifer Hall, 37, of Catskill, was charged with Hindering Prosecution, a Class E Felony.  Hall was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Catskill Court.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire