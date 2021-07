CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catskill police report the arrest of Jacob M. Reese, 24, of Catskill in connection to multiple thefts from vehicles around North Street and Summit Avenue.

Police said there were multiple larcenies from vehicles Tuesday night, and that their investigation led to Reese. He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that multiple charges are possible.