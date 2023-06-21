CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After spending their academic careers together, quadruplets and their cousin will graduate from Catskill High School on Friday. Four of them rank in the top 10 of their senior class.

Adam Konsul is Salutatorian, Christopher Konsul is third in his class, Joseph Konsul is fourth in his class and Nicholas, their cousin, is graduating sixth in the class. William, one of the quadruplets and beloved brother, is an out-of-district Catskill student who attends Wildwood. All five of them will walk the stage at graduation together.

So what’s next? Nicholas plans to attend the University of Buffalo, while Adam, Joseph and Christopher are attending Northeastern University. While the brothers will be going to the same school they aren’t living together and will use the time to live as individuals.

