JEFFERSON HEIGHTS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Catskill Fire Company was dispatched for a structure fire in Jefferson Heights. They were told several people were trying to get out of the house. When firefighters first arrived, they said smoke was showing and that a victim was trapped on the second floor.

Photos courtesy Catskill Fire Company.

Catskill’s first Assistant Chief Patrick McCulloch arrived after hearing of the heavy smoke and took command, as the first arriving firefighters packed up and went into the building to try and save the victim. Another firefighter kept control of the main entrance to the home to make sure family members did not go back in and to slow the spread of the fire.

When the second floor was reached, firefighters broke down a door and found the trapped victim in a bedroom. Because the door had been closed, there was only light smoke inside the room.

At the same time, the first firetruck arrived and put a line in service on the fire. Four members were on the stretch to the back of the first floor, including a lieutenant and three firefighters.

Catskill Fire Company’s Captain and a Hudson fireman went up to the second floor to help with getting the victim out. A very quick hit on a closet and hallway knocked down all visible fire, a joint effort that saved the victim.

Catskill ambulance, Hudson City Fire Department, and the New York State Police all assisted at the scene. Athens and West Athens Fire Companies were placed on standby for Catskill Fire.

“Definitely some tense moments this morning,” began the Catskill Fire Company in a Facebook post. “We thank our entire team and partners this morning. Your training and dedication to the community saved a home and a life. The residents were obviously very thankful.”