CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Catskill duo is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a house on Jefferson Heights in the Town of Catskill and robbing the man who lived there. The victim told police a man and a woman broke into his house, hit him in the face, and stole several items.

Police identified the man involved as Clyde Wilburn, 48, from the Village of Catskill. His alleged accomplice was Jessica Collazo, 32, from the Town of Catskill.

According to a Tuesday release, Wilburn and Collazo entered the house and robbed the victim of his cell phone, $12 in cash, his state ID card, bank card, and Medicare card. Police said the victim was then forced to take Collazo to a local ATM and withdraw $540 from his account. Collazo next gave the victim his cell phone back and fled the area with Wilburn.

On Sept. 2, Troopers located Collazo and charged her with first-degree robbery. She was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court in front of Judge Jacobs and was sent to Greene County Jail.

The next day, Sept. 3, officers found Wilburn at the Catskill Inn and charged him with first-degree robbery. He was also arraigned before Judge Jacobs and remanded to Greene County Jail.