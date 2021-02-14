Catskill declares snow emergency

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ahead of incoming snow, the village of Catskill is notifying residents that the snow removal parking plan takes effect Monday at 8 p.m. That means parking restrictions through Tuesday at 8 p.m. For as long as the snow emergency is in effect, the snow removal parking plan means residents must

From 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, cars must park on the odd sides of the street. And for 12 hours afterward, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, parking is only allowed on the even sides. Vehicles must continue alternating sides every 12 hours until the snow emergency is removed.

Also from 11 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, there’s no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue. Those who usually park on Main Street can use municipal parking lots. Violators of these parking restrictions will be towed at their own expense.