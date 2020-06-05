Catskill cat-themed gift shop reopens

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After being open for four weeks, Cat on the Corner closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the shop has reopened for the second time.
Catskill native Kira Goldfarb’s dream of opening a cat-themed shop came true in February, but it quickly ended when she had to close the shop after a month.
On Thursday, she held her second grand opening. In accordance with state guidelines, only two customers are allowed inside at a time and everyone must wear masks at all times.
In February, NEWS10 visited Cat on the Corner, the ultimate destination for cat lovers, in Off the Beaten Path.
