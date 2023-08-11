ASHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Windham Rotary Foundation’s 11th annual Cancer Patient Aid Car Show will be returning to Ashland Town Park this weekend. The event is scheduled for August 13.

Vehicles of all years, makes and models will be on display at the show, including a replica of the famous Family Truckster from the movie “National Lampoon’s Vacation”. Funds raised from the event will support cancer patients in Greene County through the Greene County Women’s League.

The show will offer a wide variety of food vendors, as well as prizes, 50/50 raffles and live music. Entrance to the event is free for spectators.

Cars can be registered with a $15 minimum donation. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the car show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ashland Town Park is located at 12187 State Route 23 in Ashland. Anyone interested in making a donation can call (518)291-0883 or email CancerPatientAidCarShow@gmail.com.