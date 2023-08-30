GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Superintendent Michael Wetherbee, the Cairo-Durham Central School District middle and high schools will eliminate recess for the 2023-24 school year and shorten lunch times by one minute. The decision comes following deliberation from school staff, both at the middle and high schools at the District level.

Wetherbee explained to NEWS10 that all decision-makers felt the time used for recessed could be better utilized as a study hall to increase productivity, help students access teachers more easily, and maximize the use of their time in school. The district will also focus on implementing a distraction-free learning experience and believes this change will aid in that goal.

Previously, the district utilized the 42-minute “block” with 21 minutes for lunch and 21 minutes of recess. All students in grades six-12 are required to participate in Physical Education to receive a New York State high school diploma. All students in grades seven-12 are also highly encouraged to participate in athletics during the fall, winter, and spring seasons.

School staff are aware of the planned change. A notice went out to families on August 22.