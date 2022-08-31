HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unnamed person from the Bronx was rescued Sunday afternoon, after nearly drowning in the middle pool of Kaaterskill Falls. The 27-year-old did not know how to swim, reached an area deeper than anticipated, and was struggling to keep their head above the water.

Bystanders helped the subject out of the water and called 911 at about 1:10 p.m. Two Forest Rangers and an Assistant Forest Ranger responded to the call, hiked in, and evaluated the victim.

Rangers, and a crew from Hunter Ambulance, walked the subject out to the trailhead. They were then taken to Columbia Memorial Health. All resources were clear at 2:10 p.m.