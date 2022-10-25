The Bronck Museum will once again be holding its popular Chilly Willy tours this November. (Photo: Greene County Historical Society)

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bronck Museum will once again be holding its popular Chilly Willy tours this November. These special content tours are designed to provide visitors with a small taste of winter living in times past, long before the comfort and convenience provided by central heating and artificial light made winter life much easier.

A costumed guide will lead visitors through the interiors of the venerable Bronck houses decorated for the celebration of the late fall and early winter holidays of Martinmas, St. Nicholas Day, and St. Lucia Day. The old traditions associated with these now largely forgotten holidays will be remembered and retold.

The Chilly Willy tours will be offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, November 11, and at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13. Reservations are required for these popular tours.

Tickets are available on the Greene County Historical Society’s website, for $10 each. Space is limited to eight people per tour due to COVID.

The Bronck Museum is located just off Route 9W, a mile and a half south of the intersection of Routes 81 and 9W near Coxsackie. The venue is easily accessible from New York State Thruway Exit 21B.