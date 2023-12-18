LEEDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An individual has passed away after their vehicle was swept into the Catskill Creek on Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the driver entered a blocked-off part of Cauterskill Road that was closed due to flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, a car can lose traction in as little as six inches of water. A regular-sized car can be swept away by 12 inches of water and SUVs can be carried away by 2 feet of rushing water.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is closing flooded roadways throughout the county.

Police are working to identify the victim. No other information is available at this time.

