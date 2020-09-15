Body found in Rocky Mountain National Park may be missing Greene County man

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (NEWS10) — A spokesperson from Rocky Mountain National Park says they believe they found the body of Steven Grunwald, 24, of Greenville on Monday.

Kyle Patterson, the public affairs officer for the park, says a search team found the body in the Notch below McHenrys and Powell Peaks.

Rangers investigated the scene and a helicopter recovery operation took place Monday. The body was flown to a location where it could be transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. That office is likely to identify the body following an autopsy.

The search for Grunwald’s body had resumed at sunrise on Monday. A dog team from Front Range Rescue Dogs flown to the area was reportedly instrumental in locating the body.

