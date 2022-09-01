CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A boat that went missing after it crashed into a channel marker on the Hudson River was found two months later, by a kayaker. The vessel’s owner has been ticketed, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Environmental Conservation officers (ECOs) said Wednesday that in July they learned that a boat had struck a channel marker in the Catskill area of the river. They set out on boat patrol, inspecting channel markers for damage, and eventually found a green marker with white streaks and a missing light, indicating some kind of collision. A navigation light from the bow of a boat was sitting on top of the marker, as well.

DEC officials said over the next few weeks, their investigation led them to the man responsible for striking the channel marker. The man admitted to colliding with the marker one night in June.

After hitting the marker, the man beached his boat near Catskill Creek and got a ride from a friend to Columbia Memorial Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries caused by the crash, ECOs said. The man told officers he returned to the location the next morning to retrieve his boat, but it was gone.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office used sonar equipment to try to find it, with negative results. On Aug. 13, a kayaker found the boat on the Hudson River just north of the Rip Van Winkle Bridge and the owner retrieved it.

The incident was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard, and they are in the process of replacing the light on the channel marker. The boater was ticketed for failing to report a boating accident.