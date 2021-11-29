Big changes expected in Tannersville after village wins $10 million in DRI funding

TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Millions in state funding is set to boost Tannersville as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a program that’s provided funds to other parts of the Capital Region since its inception in 2016.

“Well it’s definitely going to mean transformational change and it will be generational change,” said Dr. Lee McGunnigle, Tannersville’s mayor.

The village is the latest Capital Region winner of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, providing $10 million in state funding. Governor Hochul, who announced the funding Sunday, said in part, “This funding will help take Tannersville, a village rich with history, to the next level so that it may grow and flourish as an example of the best of what Upstate New York has to offer.”

The village plans on using some of the DRI funds to further boost its tourism economy, while also addressing a housing crisis that was spurred by the pandemic.

“So many people leaving Manhattan, leaving city places and moving up to the country and just buying up all the inventory and making it difficult for people to find housing,” the mayor explained.

McGunnigle anticipates a number of housing developments to address the issue, including affording housing, apartments and starter homes. For tourism, there are plans for a new music and arts venue and a trolley system to take visitors from the village to surrounding attractions, like Kaaterskill Falls.

“I can just see the smiles on everyone’s faces. Right now we have a big walking village. All year round people on my sidewalks and going around, but when this happens, it’s gonna be a game change,” he said.

The investment is also bringing excitement to local businesses, who will hope to see even more people coming through the community once the transformations begin.

“They’re all looking for ways for them to be able to grow their businesses and even upgrade their businesses as a result of this,” said Jeff Friedman, the president of the Greene County Chamber of Commerce.

On top of the state funding, Friedman says there will also be large private investments into the community.

“For Greene County this is enormous. For the mountaintop and a small rural village like Tannersville, this is going to be something that for generations is going to have an impact upon the economy,” he said.

The village will now start the process of crafting a strategic investment plan to transform its downtown.

Tannersville joins Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Hudson and Glens Falls as other Capital Region recipients of DRI funding.