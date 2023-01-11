HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catskill Mountain Foundation is set to begin its 25th Anniversary year with an energizing music and dance collaboration with Works & Process at the Guggenheim. The Missing Element will perform at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, on Saturday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Fusing the music-making of beatbox with street dance, The Missing Element was commissioned by Works & Process to marry the cypher, widely found in rap, beatbox, and break dance, with the circular architecture of the Guggenheim.

Through a pandemic-induced detour, a new collaboration took inspiration from the heart of the Lincoln Center, the Revson Fountain. The Missing Element collaborators made up of members of The Beatbox House including Amit Bhowmick, Chris Celiz, Neil Meadows (NaPoM), Gene Shinozaki, and Kenny Urban, and dancers including Flexer Joseph Carella (Klassic), Krumper Brian (Hallow Dreamz) Henry, and breakers Graham Reese and Anthony Rodriguez (Invertebrate) created a site-specific work, embodying wind, fire, water, and earth to push the boundaries of creativity, inspiring the spirit and recovery of New York.

Now, this mesmerizing performance comes to the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville through a collaboration between Catskill Mountain Foundation and Works & Process at the Guggenheim. The Missing Element will perform at the Guggenheim on January 13 and will be in residence with Catskill Mountain Foundation from January 14-22.

The Missing Element will perform on January 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center, 6050 Main Street, in Tannersville. Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the box office via email at boxoffice@catskillmtn.org or by phone at (518) 263-2063.