COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Coxsackie has issued an emergency alert regarding a bear in the area.

The Village of Coxsackie issued an emergency alert system message around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday 18. The message stated there is a bear in a tree behind a residence on Upper New Street. The village advises the community to use caution in the area and keep small animals inside.