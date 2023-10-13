CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bailiwick Animal Park and Riding Stables in Catskill announced they will be hosting Boo at the Zoo, an evening Halloween celebration. The event is scheduled for October 28.

Families can enjoy trick or treating around the zoo while stopping by the animal petting and feeding areas. The event will also feature a pumpkin patch, a maze and a “witch’s cauldron” bonfire.

Admission costs $10 per child, which includes one free adult admission per child, and $5 for additional adults. You can purchase tickets at the door on the day of the event.

Bailiwick Animal Park is located 118 Castle Road. Boo at the Zoo will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.